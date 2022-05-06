Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

