Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telenet Group from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

