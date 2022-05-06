Societe Generale Downgrades Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) to Hold

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

