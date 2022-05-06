Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

