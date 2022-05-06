Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.