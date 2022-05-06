Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

