Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

