Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

