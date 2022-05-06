Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

