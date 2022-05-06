Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Stratasys worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Stratasys Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.