National Bankshares Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $164.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $176.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.14.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

