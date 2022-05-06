CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

CBTX stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $707.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

