Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,806 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.