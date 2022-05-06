Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) to “Hold”

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CFMS opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

