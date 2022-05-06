Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CMCT stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $160.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

