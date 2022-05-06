StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.