StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

