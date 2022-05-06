Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) to Hold

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of BNOX opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics accounts for about 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Light Sky Macro LP owned 3.49% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

