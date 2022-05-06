Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) to Hold

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
Shares of BNOX opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
About Bionomics (Get Rating)
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
