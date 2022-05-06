Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $104,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.15 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $577.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

