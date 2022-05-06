Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 16.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.
OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
