Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Declines By 16.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 381.0 days.

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

