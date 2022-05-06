OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 363,457 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

