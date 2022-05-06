NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 954,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 735,617 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 878,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,099 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NG opened at $5.92 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

