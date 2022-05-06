Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,637,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

GLCNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

