Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 16.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

