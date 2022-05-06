Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 16.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OSSIF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
About OneSoft Solutions
