Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 16.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

