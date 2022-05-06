Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 16.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
