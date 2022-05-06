Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

