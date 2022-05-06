Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $302.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.