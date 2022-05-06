BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

