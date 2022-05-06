The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $628.04

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.04 ($7.85) and traded as low as GBX 621 ($7.76). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 622 ($7.77), with a volume of 299,457 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 628.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 628.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 639 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($23,947.53).

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

