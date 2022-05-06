Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.00

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.49). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 40,588 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)
