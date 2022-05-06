IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,314,508 shares changing hands.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Further Reading

