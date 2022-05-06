BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.01

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as high as C$9.15. BioSyent shares last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.33.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.90 million. Analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioSyent news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total transaction of C$39,622.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

About BioSyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

