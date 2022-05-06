Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $10.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 62,224 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 113,957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 153,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

