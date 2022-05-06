Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $10.70. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 62,224 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.