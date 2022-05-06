Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $370.23

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.23 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 361.20 ($4.51). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 132,821 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £255.13 million and a P/E ratio of -278.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.81.
About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.