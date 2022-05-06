Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $370.23

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.23 ($4.62) and traded as low as GBX 361.20 ($4.51). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.53), with a volume of 132,821 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of £255.13 million and a P/E ratio of -278.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.81.

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

