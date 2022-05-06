Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.30

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $18.10. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 3,144 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.
