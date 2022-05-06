Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.89

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $25.00. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $424.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.