Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $9.97. Tesco shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 315,071 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

