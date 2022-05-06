Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.61. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 16,540 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

