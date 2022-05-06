Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $725.12

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.12 ($9.06) and traded as low as GBX 622 ($7.77). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.82), with a volume of 252,972 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 831.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £937.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

