Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.69. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 249,870 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays cut their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.37) to €39.90 ($42.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($45.26) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

