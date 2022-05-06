Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.76

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.65. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 212 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.