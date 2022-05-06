Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as low as C$1.12. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 113,567 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 price target on Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

