Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25.
Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:PXOG)
