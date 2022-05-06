Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $744.15

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.15 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($8.97). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.97), with a volume of 173,118 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 744.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)
Read More
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.