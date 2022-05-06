Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $744.15

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.15 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($8.97). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.97), with a volume of 173,118 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 744.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 751.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 318.69 and a current ratio of 318.69.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.