Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.20

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.20 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 264.50 ($3.30). Schroder Oriental Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.31), with a volume of 421,766 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of £691.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($9,742.41).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

