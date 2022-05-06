MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

