National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

CJT opened at C$149.97 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$163.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.22.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

