Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

FSS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,501,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

