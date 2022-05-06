Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$45.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.06.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$37.14 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.72.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.