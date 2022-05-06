J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JDWPF. Berenberg Bank downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

