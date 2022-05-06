Analysts Set Expectations for Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
