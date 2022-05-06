Analysts Set Expectations for Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.24. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

