LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

