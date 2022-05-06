LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LIVN opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
